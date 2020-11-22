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White House press secy doubles-down on Trump camp election litigation
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97 views • November 22, 2020
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has continued to defend President Trump's efforts to ensure every legal vote is counted. OAN's Chief White House Correspondent Chanel Rion asked McEnany if the FBI is looking into the voter fraud claims. Here's more.
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