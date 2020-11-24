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Need to Know: The Fetzer Report Episode 71 - 23 November 2020
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48 views • November 24, 2020
Need to Know Episode 71 (23 November 2020) with David Scorpio and Chris Weinert. FEC Chairman sees legitimate concerns of election fraud. One-third of Democrats believe the election was stolen. Sidney Powell NOT on Trump legal team. Dr Eowyn reveals massive election fraud. Attorney Lin Wood says truth coming about former White House Occupants. Red control of new Congressional redistricting. Trump team presents more evidence of voter fraud. National Dem Party Officials suggests re-education for Trump supporters. New Supreme Court Circuit breakdowns. US CEOs poised to act against Trump. BBC cuts off Doctor telling COVID-19 truths. Did Trump trap Democrats with pre-election Executive Orders. Obama suggests sending in Navy SEALS to remove Trump.
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