Bannon’s Stresses CCP is the Largest Killing Machine in Human History

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https://gnews.org/post/ponn18ba
American social scientist Steven Mosher said in the latest episode of Bannon’s War Room that the Chinese Communist Party is the largest killing machine in human history, murdering 500 million hard-working and kind-hearted Chinese people