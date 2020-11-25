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Midtown 2015 Raleigh Disc Golf Championship Tournament Rock Ridge Park Round 2
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3 views • November 25, 2020
Check out this Sublime Flight round 2 coverage of the Midtown Chiropractic Disc Golf Championship at Rock Ridge park in Pittsboro North Carolina. This 8th annual event which took place July 18th and 19th attracted some talented disc golf professionals that brought their A game. The lead card pros include: Brian Schweberger, Michael Johansen, Barry Schultz, Chris Dickerson and Nate Tomlinson. This video features many birdies and some amazing putts. The song is "Future Gladiator" by Kevin MacLeod. "Future Gladiator" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b... Check out SublimeFlight.com and Facebook.com/SublimeFlight to see Round 3 and 4 of the Midtown.
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Sublime Flight Crypto Tips excepted at the following addresses:
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http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b... Check out SublimeFlight.com and Facebook.com/SublimeFlight to see Round 3 and 4 of the Midtown.
https://www.sublimeflight.com
https://www.facebook.com/SublimeFlight
https://www.instagram.com/sublime_flight
Sublime Flight Crypto Tips excepted at the following addresses:
Bitcoin:
1N8MMTaXY3iSG7aqVMojWA8tSx2Zw3uuvz
Bitcoin Cash:
1DB9M6VR2RWpbWLDqKrBon6QvntCgS1qJm
Litecoin:
LWwhUByEBHb3cWN1qZQf9wSHyBrJicStWB
Ethereum:
0x21feb16cafc6105be2521a59e219586564d98043
Dash:
XdDJTXjxaDpjpizpvqGqTUgth7w2ywtMMu
Z Cash:
t1fpDJwuWfUq2MCWxeYuKPzyWh3UridzQaq
EOS:
0x21feb16cafc6105be2521a59e219586564d98043
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