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Volcano Activity Report WEEK 20 / 38 Active And ERUPTING Volcanoes / HAWAII AIR QUALITY
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243 views • May 17, 2021
May 16, 2021 #volcanoes #eruptions #hawaii
Volcano Activity Report WEEK 20 / 38 Active And ERUPTING Volcanoes / HAWAII AIR QUALITY
Volcano Activity Report WEEK 20 2021
Observing 38 Active and Erupting Volcanoes across the Planet.
Most notable: #Semeru volcano, #Kilauea Volcano and Langila Volcano. #Iceland VERY Active.
Also Looking at the #SO2 Map forecast for the next 3 days. Which does NOT look good for Either North America, #Hawaii Or the world For the matter. Stay aware and prepared.
Daily Events Worldwide
Keeping Humanity Aware and Prepared to OUR Ever-changing Planet.
We are truly living in some Exciting and sometimes scary times but Fear NOT! The Cycles occurring on our Planet need to be documented for future generations.
Volcano Activity Report WEEK 20 / 38 Active And ERUPTING Volcanoes / HAWAII AIR QUALITY
Volcano Activity Report WEEK 20 2021
Observing 38 Active and Erupting Volcanoes across the Planet.
Most notable: #Semeru volcano, #Kilauea Volcano and Langila Volcano. #Iceland VERY Active.
Also Looking at the #SO2 Map forecast for the next 3 days. Which does NOT look good for Either North America, #Hawaii Or the world For the matter. Stay aware and prepared.
Daily Events Worldwide
Keeping Humanity Aware and Prepared to OUR Ever-changing Planet.
We are truly living in some Exciting and sometimes scary times but Fear NOT! The Cycles occurring on our Planet need to be documented for future generations.
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