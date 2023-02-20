https://gettr.com/post/p28tpou3cdc

2/19/2023 Miles Guo: The Iranian President came to Communist China to seek Xi Jinping's support for him to become Khamenei's successor. Whatever money he gets from the CCP will end up in his own pocket rather than the Iranians

#raisi #khamenei #RaisiVisitChina #iraniansupremeleader





2/19/2023 文贵直播：伊朗总统来中共国寻求习近平支持自己成为哈梅内伊接班人，他从中共拿到的钱只会肥了个人腰包，伊朗老百姓一分钱也捞不着

#莱西 #哈梅内伊 #莱西中国行 #伊朗最高领袖





