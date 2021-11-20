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Salvation And The Rapture
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43 views • November 20, 2021
Here in this video I discuss the understanding of salvation and with this salvation your rapture is guaranteed. There are two types of being caught away to Yeshua. 1. When you die - 2. At that moment when the voice comes down from heaven: Come up here.
In the first mentioned we die and our set apart spirit goes to be with Jesus/Yeshua. At the second our bodies are changed to the perfected body and we ascend to meet Yeshua/Jesus in the air and to always be with him. If we had died prior to this event, then we return with Him (Yeshua/Jesus) and our perfected bodies are raised from the dead and we enter into them and ascend with the master to our heavenly home forever.
In the first mentioned we die and our set apart spirit goes to be with Jesus/Yeshua. At the second our bodies are changed to the perfected body and we ascend to meet Yeshua/Jesus in the air and to always be with him. If we had died prior to this event, then we return with Him (Yeshua/Jesus) and our perfected bodies are raised from the dead and we enter into them and ascend with the master to our heavenly home forever.
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