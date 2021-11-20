Salvation And The Rapture

Here in this video I discuss the understanding of salvation and with this salvation your rapture is guaranteed. There are two types of being caught away to Yeshua. 1. When you die - 2. At that moment when the voice comes down from heaven: Come up here.

In the first mentioned we die and our set apart spirit goes to be with Jesus/Yeshua. At the second our bodies are changed to the perfected body and we ascend to meet Yeshua/Jesus in the air and to always be with him. If we had died prior to this event, then we return with Him (Yeshua/Jesus) and our perfected bodies are raised from the dead and we enter into them and ascend with the master to our heavenly home forever.