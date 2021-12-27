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CDC - Why Critical Thinking Is Dangerous!
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208 views • December 27, 2021
A hard hitting commentary by Dr. Death of the Center for Dominance and Control over people.
Warning - In this video he exposes the real harm critical thinking causes.
Viewer discretion is advised.
Studies show that critical thinkers are less prone to believe "official looking" statistics that aren't true in objective reality.
After all, they're just trying to control every aspect of your life.
Enjoy!
Warning - In this video he exposes the real harm critical thinking causes.
Viewer discretion is advised.
Studies show that critical thinkers are less prone to believe "official looking" statistics that aren't true in objective reality.
After all, they're just trying to control every aspect of your life.
Enjoy!
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