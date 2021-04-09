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Kill Bills pLandemic Special Force Commandos protecting the Tyranny of Posthumanism
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153 views • April 09, 2021
https://stamat.org/
ПЛандемичните Командоси на специалните сили на Кил Бил, защитаващи Тиранията на Постхуманизма! Да живей Кил Бил! Да живей Новия Световен Ред! Да живей Тиранията на Постхуманизма! Да живей Световний Комунизъм!
Long live Kill Bill! Long live the New World Order! Long live the Tyranny of Posthumanism! Long live the World Communism!
Долу Човешките Свободи и Права! Насилствена ваксинация на всички Свободни Човеци, веднага!
Down with Human Freedoms and Rights! Forced vaccination of all Free Humans, now!
ПЛандемичните Командоси на специалните сили на Кил Бил, защитаващи Тиранията на Постхуманизма! Да живей Кил Бил! Да живей Новия Световен Ред! Да живей Тиранията на Постхуманизма! Да живей Световний Комунизъм!
Long live Kill Bill! Long live the New World Order! Long live the Tyranny of Posthumanism! Long live the World Communism!
Долу Човешките Свободи и Права! Насилствена ваксинация на всички Свободни Човеци, веднага!
Down with Human Freedoms and Rights! Forced vaccination of all Free Humans, now!
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