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FBI TED GUNDERSON EXPOSES THE NEW WORLD ORDER SATANISTS
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1470 views • June 26, 2021
Former FBI Agent Ted Gunderson exposes the FBI, CIA, Courts and Military Intelligence involvement in the NWO Satanic ritual abuse cover-up. The Finders, The Franklin Case and much more.
Former FBI Agent Ted Gunderson's 2005 Lecture. He died in July 2011 (FBI).
Former FBI Agent Ted Gunderson's 2005 Lecture. He died in July 2011 (FBI).
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