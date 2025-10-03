EPISODE 444: FORBIDDEN FACTS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del Bigtree shares new details on the highly anticipated release of ‘An Inconvenient Study’; Jefferey Jaxen reports on the UK’s newly imposed Digital ID mandate, now required for employment; New Book empowers children to think critically; Canadian bill to end eugenics reveals deeper problems; Security expert & author Gavin de Becker exposes government and Big Pharma deception in his explosive new book ‘Forbidden Facts.’
Guests: Shannon Kroner, Gavin de Becker