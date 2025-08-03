Now We Beseech you, Brethren, By The Coming of Our Lord Jesus Christ

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LET NO MAN DECEIVE YOU BY ANY MEANS !!!
That Includes The Likes of Tim Cohen, Jonathan Cahn, And a Multitude of The Perverted Merchandisers of This Last Evil and Wicked Generation !!
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ
https://onevsp.com/channels/@TheFinalWitness
https://rumble.com/v5es1lp-d.o.d.-directive-3000.09-autonomy-and-weapons-systems-pa