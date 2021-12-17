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Australian Doctor Blows the Whistle - The Vaxxed are Dying -
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171 views • December 17, 2021
𝘼 𝙒𝙖𝙧𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙤 𝘼𝙡𝙡 - 𝙋𝙖𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙨 𝙣𝙚𝙚𝙙 𝙩𝙤 𝙝𝙚𝙖𝙧 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨 . - .
Risking loss of Career for speaking the Truth.
Risking loss of Career for speaking the Truth.
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