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NOT FLAT Final Answer - June 2, 2022
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53 views • June 02, 2022
Why now? Why when the world is ending do we discuss such a topic?
See how some misleading half truths can start a great deception and create division and confusion. Let's look at the evidence and do the math. If the enemy can keep us preoccupied with irrelevant arguments we will be distracted as he destroys us.
Please share my last video as I believe this is where we are this is what is important for people to understand.
If you comment without watching or doing the research, it will show.
Jesus is coming so we need to put away all deception.
God Bless
See how some misleading half truths can start a great deception and create division and confusion. Let's look at the evidence and do the math. If the enemy can keep us preoccupied with irrelevant arguments we will be distracted as he destroys us.
Please share my last video as I believe this is where we are this is what is important for people to understand.
If you comment without watching or doing the research, it will show.
Jesus is coming so we need to put away all deception.
God Bless
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