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What does 5G Radiation do to Water Structure? With and without the ORB
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75 views • April 12, 2021
Omnia tests the structure of water using Dr Emoto's 'Water Crystal Photography' testing methodology, to see what response we get to a 5G Radiation field.
Our bodies are over 70% water (on average) and our blood is over 90%. IN this test we show a baseline, where the water was not exposed to any radiation, then a sample that was exposed to 5G radiation which has been brought to balance and centredness by the Omnia Radiation Balancer ('ORB'), and finally we show what happens to a water sample when the ORB is NOT on the phone.
What is the difference when the ORB is applied? What signficance does this carry for our bodies?
Our bodies are over 70% water (on average) and our blood is over 90%. IN this test we show a baseline, where the water was not exposed to any radiation, then a sample that was exposed to 5G radiation which has been brought to balance and centredness by the Omnia Radiation Balancer ('ORB'), and finally we show what happens to a water sample when the ORB is NOT on the phone.
What is the difference when the ORB is applied? What signficance does this carry for our bodies?
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