Current Maths and Science is a Lie According to Terrance Howard





Terrance Howard is an American actor from the United States better known for his roles in Empire, Hustle & Flow, Cardboard Boxer and Dead Presidents among others. But what you probably didn't know is that he had formulated his own language of logic, which he called Terryology, and which he was keeping secret until he had patented it. This logic language, he claimed, would be used to prove the statement "1 × 1 = 2". He also says he has discovered the true meaning of the flower of life and with that he can explain why and how matter behaves the way it does. This is a fast paced and summerized explanation of his theories or "proofs" , as he would like to put it. I put links of this video, his book and other interviews if you would like a slightly more in depth explanation on what he is trying to put forth.





Interview 1: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ca1vIYmGyYA





Interview 2: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=9Xtf4NqcuM8





Book: https://tcotlc.com/





Source: https://m.youtube.com/@BeInspiredChannel





