CAPITAL HILL COP DIED OF STROKE!! NOT FROM A FIRE EXTINGUISHER!! THIS CHANGES EVERYTHING!!!!!

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pressfortruth
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The New York Times has blatantly damaged the minds of the masses with completely fabricated fake news and they need to be held accountable! They published claims that a police officer was “struck in the head with a fire extinguisher, according to two law enforcement officials. With a bloody gash in his head”…it turns out NONE of this is true! As of now from the New York Times: "UPDATE: New information has emerged regarding the death of the Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick that questions the initial cause of his death provided by officials close to the Capitol Police," the Times wrote. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the latest fake news coming out of Washington while stressing the importance of turning off the propaganda channels and disconnecting from the brainwashing before its too late!
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Sources:
https://www.khou.com/article/news/national/us-capitol-police-officer-dies-stroke-riots/285-0d4f3e9c-63be-4f5b-a8f8-208dbd33a85f
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/08/us/brian-sicknick-police-capitol-dies.html
http://web.archive.org/web/20210212181445/https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/08/us/politics/police-officer-killed-capitol.html
https://thepostmillennial.com/nyt-issues-correction-of-story-claiming-capitol-police-officer-bludgeoned-to-death-with-fire-extinguisher
https://www.npr.org/sections/trump-impeachment-trial-live-updates/2021/02/13/967098840/senate-acquits-trump-in-impeachment-trial-again
https://odysee.com/@PressForTruth:4
https://pressfortruth.ca/youre-being-lied-to-proof-the-capital-building-insurrection-was-a-set-up/
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/jan/27/proud-boys-leader-enrique-tarrio-fbi-informant
https://cdn.quotesgram.com/img/92/51/1058981977-march_of_tyranny.jpg
https://nypost.com/2020/07/24/washington-post-settles-250m-suit-with-covington-teen-nick-sandmann/
https://www.cnn.com/2020/01/07/media/cnn-settles-lawsuit-viral-video/index.html
The Media Messed Up & TV is Now DYING…So Do Yours A Favour And Just KILL IT Already!
https://odysee.com/@PressForTruth:4/the-media-messed-up-tv-is-now-dying-so:4?r=6kZTLtjeExtrrMU2AodfpN8ciiJyeBF9