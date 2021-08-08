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식량을 버리면 정부로 부터 지원금을 받는다. 기근 유도 -If you throw away food, you receive funding from the government. Inducing famine
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528 views • August 08, 2021
If you throw away food such as the United States, you will receive funding, which will induce famine. 1.5 times more than the selling price.
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