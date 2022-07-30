US House votes to ban semi-automatic guns

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RT
July 30, 2022
The House has passed legislation to revive a ban on semi-automatic guns. It's a response to the crush of mass shootings ripping through communities nationwide. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed the bill forward Friday, but the legislation is likely to fail in the Senate.
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