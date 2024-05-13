Create New Account
🎤 Rango Bajo Ft. Sick Jacken Maquinaria del Equilibrio 🎶
channel image
Conspiraciones y Noticias
Published a day ago

Música Antisistema


Gómez Palacio Durango, Desde el Cerro de La Pila:

Sick Jacken y Rango Bajo


🎧(Edita, crea los beats, las baterías y los sonidos más brutales para el RAP TRAP Y HIP HOP. ver video... https://bit.ly/produccionraphiphop )🎧

Blog: https://conspiracionesynoticias.blogspot.com/2019/08/rango-bajo-ft-sick-jacken-dj-ethos.html


#SickJacken #Caporal #HipHop #Gómezpalacio #LosÁngeles #RangoBajo #Rap

Keywords
musiclos angelesmusicarap conscienciarango bajocaporalsick jacken

