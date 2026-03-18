3/18/26 TRUMP/IRAN: JOE KAN'T/Gabbard Shield/NATO/Coomer Treason! SAVE ACT!

3/18/26 As President Trump prepares to launch a 2 week Operation w/the USS Tripoli & Marine Expeditionary Unit to secure the Straits of Hormuz, massive information on Joe Kent's possible treason is surfacing, as well as the Election Steal Cartel run out of VZ gains huge traction in PA grand jury testimony by Dom...operative, Eric Coomer and Much More! Pray, Take Action & put on God's Armor, America! Let's finish the American Revolution! WE ARE FREE!





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Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777

Thune: 202-224-2321





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Joe Kent: Deep StateTraitor

https://georgewebb.substack.com/p/traitor-joe-and-the-unabomber-at?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=674856&post_id=191390774&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=jkgsn&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email





Trump exposes Joe Kent:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/president-trump-just-ended-joe-kents-entire-career/





DNI Gabbard testimony before Senate Intelligence Com. on Iran:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AWkjmOmZbiQ





NATO DUMPED: Trump's Precision Strike Ends Britain's Forever War Empire

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BW7nG3iuacU





President Milei: Argentina Exits WHO!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/health-sovereignty-javier-mileis-argentina-follows-us-officially/





VZ: Delcy Rodriguez ousts Maduro operative Minister of Defense in huge pro US move:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/venezuelas-delcy-rodriguez-will-change-minister-defense-ousting/





Sen. Mark Wayne Mullin: No questions on BHIT Act during DHS Sec. Nomination hearing:

https://joehoft.com/ablechild-behavioral-health-it-dirty-pipeline-questions-not/





The SAVE AMERICA ACT: TAKE ACTION- Save our Elections & 2026 Midterms!

https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/7296/text





THUNE: 202-224-2321: Action!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/john-thune-is-working-overtime-see-that-trump/





ACTION: Covid Justice Resolution!

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