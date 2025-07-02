80 Billion Cyber Attacks a Week?! AI Expert Reveals What’s Coming Next & Melania Trump's New Battle

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
Marc Beckman, author of Some Future Day: How AI Is Going to Change Everything, is the CEO of the award-winning advertising agency, DMA United. He has executed campaigns for the NBA, Pepsi, Sony, Warner Bros. Entertainment, NARS, Washington, DC, Nelson Mandela, Gucci, and MoMA. Beckman embraces emerging technology to augment campaigns, including artificial intelligence (AI), spatial computing, and blockchain. To date, he has leveraged AI, digital culture, and virtual worlds to launch platforms for over one-hundred brands and has created seven marketplaces in Web3 for clients. Beckman’s cross-sector approach includes programs in fashion, art, music, sports, and entertainment.