REGGAETON - WAVE SAMPLES
10 views
channel image
DJ Matthews
Published 20 days ago |

REGGAETON KIT Download link: https://djmatthews.gumroad.com/l/aziyt

Reggaeton Kit is all the wave samples you need to start making your own Reggaeton music with any free DAW or professional DAW on computer or mobile or other.

ORIGINAL Background music by DJ Matthews - I Don't Know How To Make A Bed (Instrumental Version)

Amazon Stream or Download Link: https://www.amazon.com/music/player/albums/B093SYD47G? 

POP KIT

Download Link: https://djmatthews.gumroad.com/l/xijhq

RAP KIT

Download link: https://djmatthews.gumroad.com/l/tkdao

REGGAE KIT

Download Link: https://djmatthews.gumroad.com/l/cracg







Keywords
music sampleswave soundswave samplesreggaeton wave samplesfree sounds

