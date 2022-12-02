U.S.Army doctor says the vaccine is bioweapon meant to depopulate, Theresa Long, MD

U.S. Army Physician and Lt. Col. Theresa Long, MD, featured in Stew Peters's documentary "DIED SUDDENLY" talking about the COVID-19 vaccine injuries.
Lt. Col. Theresa Long, MD says:
“It is my professional medical opinion that this [vaccine] is a bioweapon… unleashed against humanity with the intent to depopulate and control the population of the world.”
“What if hundreds of millions of people would willingly, or under the duress of fear, allow themselves to be injected with a bioweapon.”
“What if global mass vaccination could be accomplished in a short period of time by applying relentless coercion tactics [persuading someone by using force or threats] and psychological operations to demoralize people into submission.”
The full 1:08 hour documentary is posted on Stew Peters's channel on Rumble here:
https://rumble.com/v1wac7i-world-premier-died-suddenly.html
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News
