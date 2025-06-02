The negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul were delayed by over an hour and twenty minutes. According to Ukrainian reporters on the ground, the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov, first went to meet with the Turkish Foreign Minister instead.

That meeting has now concluded, and the talks are expected to begin shortly.

This video description:

As discussions between Russia and Ukraine move forward, Zelensky once again pleads with the U.S. and Europe for more money and weapons.

"I spoke with my defense minister early this morning—they're preparing for the Istanbul meeting. I’m not sure the Russians are ready for anything productive, but we always have to hope for some kind of solution. A ceasefire is important for us. Also, we need funding for domestic production in Ukraine—this is crucial."

He added:

"I think everyone saw the operation yesterday—one of them, at least. That’s why we need more support from our European and American partners. Strengthening Ukraine now means strengthening Europe’s front line."

Adding:

Russia puts forward demands for the withdrawal of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from four regions in its memorandum on ending the conflict - its position is essentially unchanged, writes Axios.

❗️Russia and Ukraine talks in Istanbul have ended, they lasted 1 hour and 15 minutes.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said that the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine ended "not negatively". The new term was unblocked.

Russia and Ukraine have agreed to exchange the bodies of the dead according to the formula “6,000 for 6,000,” Umerov said.

More: No Handshakes, No Breakthroughs—Just More Whining from Kiev

A senior Ukrainian official told Financial Times that today’s talks in Istanbul brought “no major breakthroughs,” only “minor steps, as expected.”

He went on to claim, somewhat bitterly, that “it looks like the Russians are putting on a show of diplomacy for Trump.”

According to FT, neither side shook hands nor offered anything resembling a serious proposal—at least according to Kiev’s version of events.

The usual complaint followed: “Putin refuses to back off his so-called maximalist demands.”