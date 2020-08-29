2020-08-29 - Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Speaks at Berlin Rally for Freedom and Peace

Mr. Kennedy spoke to hundreds of thousands in the streets of Berlin, Germany. He spoke of government control by fear. He spoke out against totalitarianism. He said the government and those with the greatest wealth and control have done a terrible job on public health and will shift us all to 5G and a cashless society. 5G is being pushed on us as a good thing but it will be used for surveillance and data harvesting. Mr. Kennedy added that the COVID 19 pandemic is a crisis of convenience that is destroying the middle class, impoverishing us all, and it makes the powerful elite even more powerful. He closed with the message that we must protect our fellow man, our vulnerable children and our freedoms and democracy!