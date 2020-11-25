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Kevin J. Johnston Harassed By Left Wing Mainstream Media - I Fight Back!
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17 views • November 25, 2020
I went to Adamson's BBQ to cover the story I'm a brave man opening his doors to feed his family and Grant the citizens of Ontario the privilege of dining in a restaurant together like human beings are supposed to do.
He is a hero. The left-wing media chose to attack him and then they thought they would turn their sights on me, I turned it all around and they can't handle it when you attack them with a big fat smile on your face. The original video was two hours long, this is an edit of all of that interaction with the lamestream media in one convenient video for you.
Please enjoy yourself.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
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He is a hero. The left-wing media chose to attack him and then they thought they would turn their sights on me, I turned it all around and they can't handle it when you attack them with a big fat smile on your face. The original video was two hours long, this is an edit of all of that interaction with the lamestream media in one convenient video for you.
Please enjoy yourself.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
In case YouTube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
WEBSITE: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
WEBSITE: http://www.kevinjjohnston.ca
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/kevinjjohnstonx
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnstonx
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
MINDS: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
GORF: https://gorf.social/kevinjjohnston
GAB: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
VK: https://vk.com/kevinjjohnston
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston
PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/Kevinjjohnston
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/kevinjjohnston
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston
IDW: https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
BRIGHTEON.Social: https://brighteon.social/@kevinjjohnston
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