© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'Fake Scandal': Crooked Hillary
Follow
0
Share
Report
55 views • February 17, 2022
Durham Filing
* HRC (i.e. her body double) gave the lapdog MSM her Durham talking points — but nothing they say will change the facts.
* The DNC’s lawyer was criminally indicted by Durham for lying to the FBI.
* DJT’s computer systems were inappropriately accessed.
* Multiple Trump associates were wiretapped.
* Undercover FBI agents as well as foreign agents were used against his campaign.
* Evidence was doctored.
* She paid for the Steele dossier, which was filled with Russian disinformation.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 16 February 2022
* HRC (i.e. her body double) gave the lapdog MSM her Durham talking points — but nothing they say will change the facts.
* The DNC’s lawyer was criminally indicted by Durham for lying to the FBI.
* DJT’s computer systems were inappropriately accessed.
* Multiple Trump associates were wiretapped.
* Undercover FBI agents as well as foreign agents were used against his campaign.
* Evidence was doctored.
* She paid for the Steele dossier, which was filled with Russian disinformation.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 16 February 2022
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.