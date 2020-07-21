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Ontario Police KILL 73 YEAR OLD MAN AFTER HE REFUSED TO WEAR A MASK
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49 views • July 21, 2020
PSY-OP Fear being Shot if you don't put on mask, UN-Named man killed vilified
as Loner, Angry, Recluse who owned Guns.
Ontario Police KILL 73 YEAR OLD MAN AFTER HE REFUSED TO WEAR A MASK
First published at 20:31 UTC on July 17th, 2020.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fcvts1DofqbP/
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
The fact that they have not released his name, address and followed
the man Home, so there would be no witnesses speaks volumes.
as Loner, Angry, Recluse who owned Guns.
Ontario Police KILL 73 YEAR OLD MAN AFTER HE REFUSED TO WEAR A MASK
First published at 20:31 UTC on July 17th, 2020.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fcvts1DofqbP/
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
The fact that they have not released his name, address and followed
the man Home, so there would be no witnesses speaks volumes.
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