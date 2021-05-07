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D.U.M.B's [Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film]
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22 views • May 07, 2021
Zachary Denman, May 6, 2021
Deep Underground Military Base's, also known as DUMB's had been built for the last 75 years. By keeping this alien technology hidden from the public, gave them the power to manipulate peoples every day life and further implement their power.
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Written | Director | Camera | Editor | Music
Zachary Denman - http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Kain - George Bloomfield
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Source
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F4aCiVPqZoA
Deep Underground Military Base's, also known as DUMB's had been built for the last 75 years. By keeping this alien technology hidden from the public, gave them the power to manipulate peoples every day life and further implement their power.
Please Subscribe for updates:
https://www.youtube.com/c/ZacharyDenman/
Show your support for the films: https://zacharydenman.co.uk/shop/
Written | Director | Camera | Editor | Music
Zachary Denman - http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Kain - George Bloomfield
Follow me on Social Media
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ZacharyDenman/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zacharydenman/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/zacdenman
Facebook: https://facebook.com/londonvideo
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5VT1o8fDYOPVlzG6viA3AJ
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/zacharydenman
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/zacharydenman
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@zacharydenman
Minds: https://www.minds.com/zacharydenman/
iTunes:https://music.apple.com/us/artist/zachary-denman/1218991040
Source
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F4aCiVPqZoA
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