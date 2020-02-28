Cheap Bootlicking Leadership, The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan

Minister Farrakhan speaks at the Washington, DC Convention Center on July 22 1985.



Transcript:



I said this beloved Brothers and Sisters; I said to prove that Allah is with me, within thirty days He would visit upon America unusual display in the forces of nature to warn America, to warn the government, to warn the Jews, to warn all of those who feel that Farrakhan is a dangerous man; I’m only dangerous if you attack me. I’m your friend if you are a lover of truth.



I left and I made an announcement that brother Muammar Gadhafi, the hated one of Libya, had agreed to loan the Nation of Islam $5 million in an interest free loan to begin the POWER (People Organized & Working for Economic Rebirth) program. I made that announcement here in Washington for a very definite reason. I wanted Black people to know, you don’t have to hide the fact that you have a friend that America does not like. You are a free people if you will stand up and be free the white man cannot make you a slave ever again unless you just want to be a slave.



(Applause)



I want you to know and America to know, I am a free Black man and I do what I please and I answer to no one but alrighty God Allah and his Christ, and they are sufficient for me.



I took the money from Libya and I dare you to say I’m wrong in doing what I did. I don’t bow down to you. I don’t bow down to Libya. I don’t bow down to Saudi Arabia. I bow down only to almighty God and I say Ashadu-an-laillaha-

illa-Allah, Wa Ashhadu Anna Muhammad Rasulu Allah (There is no God but Alla and Muhammad is the Messenger of God).



(Applause)



I’m saying to you Black man you're free if you're not afraid to stand up and walk like a free man. You are enslaving yourself with your cowardice, your fear, and this cheap boot licking leadership that keeps Black people mired down at the foot of white America.



(Applause)