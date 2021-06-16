BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Sleep Mode
Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
72 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
14 views • June 16, 2021
[Audio Podcast Version: https://www.blogtalkradio.com/factionsoffreedom/2021/06/16/sleep-mode]

Subscription Tiers: https://t.me/freedoms_faction/2021

In this week’s crew cast, I deviate from covering the waterfront of agendas and conspiracies to address a very real issue: Political Imprisonment. Yes, at the moment, there are over 500+ people still in locked up for the events of January 6th, and I don’t think it will stop there. You have “defectors” from the QAnon movement forecasting potential attacks from disillusioned members and more.

In China, we hardly hear of any dissidence because of how tight they control their citizens, but recently I stumbled across the work of Lao Why, a citizen journalist in China that exposes their totalitarian regime. In this week’s show, I interweave how here in America, we’re seeing the same type of rise of totalitarian behavior while using China’s crackdown on political dissidents and ethnic minorities, as an example of what’s to come. You see freedom isn’t something exclusive to America, in fact, many parts of the world are already engaged in this war America’s sleepwalking into.

We live in perilous times where lies are more favored than the truth. From foreign influence and interference to massive social engineering campaigns manipulating the minds and perspectives of domestic citizens, who knows what’s true anymore. The sad part is, this purposeful distortion, is all a means to an end that fosters capitulation and compliance. Without the proper awakening, the true awakening to what’s going on, we’re only bound to perpetuate more of the same nonsense.

Follow LaoWhy86
- Massive Protests Erupt in Mainland China: https://odysee.com/@laowhy86:e/massive-protests-erupt-in-mainland-china:a
- Chinese TikTok Propaganda Is Out Of Control: https://odysee.com/@laowhy86:e/china's-tiktok-propaganda-is-out-of:c

Greg Rees
- Nuremberg 2.0: https://banned.video/watch?id=60bfa39e05e4f2716bb9984b
- Oil & Gas Industry Planning To Replace Vaccinated Personnel: https://banned.video/watch?id=60c8ca6ba5fa390a42603f1b
Keywords
spiritual warfareagenda 21agenda 2030factions of freedomfreedom faction
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Unconfirmed Reports: Syria May Send Troops to Yemen To Help Saudi Arabia Fight Ansar Allah

Unconfirmed Reports: Syria May Send Troops to Yemen To Help Saudi Arabia Fight Ansar Allah

Morgan S. Verity
Reuters/Ipsos Poll: Trump Voters Show Lower Enthusiasm for Midterm Elections

Reuters/Ipsos Poll: Trump Voters Show Lower Enthusiasm for Midterm Elections

Garrison Vance
South Korea Ambassador to Kyiv Recalled Over Prisoner Transfer Dispute

South Korea Ambassador to Kyiv Recalled Over Prisoner Transfer Dispute

Garrison Vance
Federal judge tosses Michigan’s antitrust suit accusing Big Oil of blocking green energy

Federal judge tosses Michigan’s antitrust suit accusing Big Oil of blocking green energy

Cassie B.
Trump Visits Texas as Paxton, Talarico Seek U.S. Senate Seat

Trump Visits Texas as Paxton, Talarico Seek U.S. Senate Seat

Douglas Harrington
U.S. Budget Deficit Surges to Nearly $2 Trillion, CBO Reports

U.S. Budget Deficit Surges to Nearly $2 Trillion, CBO Reports

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy