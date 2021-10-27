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Game of Thrones - Lester Holt: "...we're witnessing the clock turning backwards..." (4/26/19)
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22 views • October 27, 2021
In this video, Aaron and I talk about how subjects like the pending reset of time and mind control programming are evident in a variety of media:
NBC Nightly News - "...we're witnessing the clock turning backwards..."
Allegra - "get back to the moment" Hedgewitchery
Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) - Test-77 Integration
The Orville - 2.13 "Tomorrow, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow"
Game of Thrones 8.02 "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms"
We are looking to the spring of 2022 for when time will be reset, interrupting the revealing of the man of lawlessness. See:
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find more like this in our media catalog:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
NBC Nightly News - "...we're witnessing the clock turning backwards..."
Allegra - "get back to the moment" Hedgewitchery
Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) - Test-77 Integration
The Orville - 2.13 "Tomorrow, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow"
Game of Thrones 8.02 "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms"
We are looking to the spring of 2022 for when time will be reset, interrupting the revealing of the man of lawlessness. See:
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find more like this in our media catalog:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
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