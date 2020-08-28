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Donald Trump Speech [RNC Best Moment] The Unifying Agenda
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58 views • August 28, 2020
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Best of all the speeches of Donald Trump, where he explains his Unifying Agenda to stop the country division and all the madness that is going on in the minds of the liberals represented by the Democratic Party.
The 2020 Republican National Convention was an presidential nominating convention in which delegates of the United States Republican Party selected the party's nominees for president and vice president in the 2020 United States presidential election, held from August 24–27, 2020.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States,[2] plans to convene a traditional large-scale convention were cancelled a few weeks before the convention. Primary venues are the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C., with many other remote venues also being utilized. The convention re-nominated President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. The convention also featured multiple speeches by high-profile women and minorities (including Blacks, Latinos, Native Americans and Asians). The convention was originally scheduled to be held at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, but on June 2, 2020, Trump and the Republican National Committee pulled the event from Charlotte after the North Carolina state government declined to agree to Trump's demands to allow the convention to take place with a full crowd.
Trump then announced that the convention would be moved to Jacksonville, Florida, but subsequently cancelled the Jacksonville convention plans on July 23.[2] Some convention proceedings, albeit dramatically reduced in scale, are still scheduled to be held in Charlotte,[4] such as "small, formal business meetings."[5] The Charlotte proceedings will be closed to the press and instead livestreamed. The party then held the events and festivities, including Trump's keynote speech, remotely from various locations.[6] By tradition, because Republicans currently hold the presidency, their convention will be held after the 2020 Democratic National Convention, which was held from August 17–20.[7] Former White House director of management and administration Marcia Lee Kelly was named convention president and CEO in April 2019.
Trump faced only token opposition in the Republican primaries and caucuses, and unofficially clinched the Republican nomination in March 2020, when he reached 1,276 pledged delegates.
Original site selection
The Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, was originally to be the site of the convention.
Las Vegas, Nevada, and Charlotte, North Carolina, were mentioned as possible locations for the 2020 RNC due to their locations within "swing states." Neither had ever hosted a Republican National Convention, although Charlotte had hosted the 2012 Democratic National Convention.
Following President Trump's rally in Greenville, North Carolina, the Charlotte City Council proposed retracting their bid to host the convention. All nine Democrats on the city council voted on a measure calling Trump a racist for his statement ("good people on both sides" of the statue debate).The city met in closed sessions with an attorney regarding their contract to host the convention. A conclusion was made that breaking the contract would likely end with the city being taken to court and forced to host the convention. A resolution was eventually approved by the Charlotte City Council.
Committee on Platform
Rather than adopting a new party platform[38], the Republicans decided simply to recycle their 2016 party platform[39], including several references to the "current president" and attacks on "the administration" (which in 2016 referred to Barack Obama and the Obama administration).[40] The decision was criticized by Republican activists. In a tweet, Trump said that he would "prefer a new and updated platform, short form, if possible."
Committee on Arrangements
On August 1, a Republican convention spokesperson said that, "Given the health restrictions and limitations in place within the state of North Carolina, we are planning for the Charlotte activities to be closed press" for the entirety of the convention.[45] The decision to bar press was criticized by the White House Correspondents' Association.[45][46] However, a Republican National Committee official cited by the Associated Press indicated that "no final decisions have been made and that logistics and press coverage options were still being evaluated."
Only one-sixth of the delegates gathered physically in Charlotte, with six delegates from each state and territory. On August 5, convention planners announced a number of health and safety rules for the delegates, vendors, and staff who will gather physically.
contact here: [email protected]
contribute here: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme2/getYourQuoteNow
Best of all the speeches of Donald Trump, where he explains his Unifying Agenda to stop the country division and all the madness that is going on in the minds of the liberals represented by the Democratic Party.
The 2020 Republican National Convention was an presidential nominating convention in which delegates of the United States Republican Party selected the party's nominees for president and vice president in the 2020 United States presidential election, held from August 24–27, 2020.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States,[2] plans to convene a traditional large-scale convention were cancelled a few weeks before the convention. Primary venues are the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C., with many other remote venues also being utilized. The convention re-nominated President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. The convention also featured multiple speeches by high-profile women and minorities (including Blacks, Latinos, Native Americans and Asians). The convention was originally scheduled to be held at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, but on June 2, 2020, Trump and the Republican National Committee pulled the event from Charlotte after the North Carolina state government declined to agree to Trump's demands to allow the convention to take place with a full crowd.
Trump then announced that the convention would be moved to Jacksonville, Florida, but subsequently cancelled the Jacksonville convention plans on July 23.[2] Some convention proceedings, albeit dramatically reduced in scale, are still scheduled to be held in Charlotte,[4] such as "small, formal business meetings."[5] The Charlotte proceedings will be closed to the press and instead livestreamed. The party then held the events and festivities, including Trump's keynote speech, remotely from various locations.[6] By tradition, because Republicans currently hold the presidency, their convention will be held after the 2020 Democratic National Convention, which was held from August 17–20.[7] Former White House director of management and administration Marcia Lee Kelly was named convention president and CEO in April 2019.
Trump faced only token opposition in the Republican primaries and caucuses, and unofficially clinched the Republican nomination in March 2020, when he reached 1,276 pledged delegates.
Original site selection
The Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, was originally to be the site of the convention.
Las Vegas, Nevada, and Charlotte, North Carolina, were mentioned as possible locations for the 2020 RNC due to their locations within "swing states." Neither had ever hosted a Republican National Convention, although Charlotte had hosted the 2012 Democratic National Convention.
Following President Trump's rally in Greenville, North Carolina, the Charlotte City Council proposed retracting their bid to host the convention. All nine Democrats on the city council voted on a measure calling Trump a racist for his statement ("good people on both sides" of the statue debate).The city met in closed sessions with an attorney regarding their contract to host the convention. A conclusion was made that breaking the contract would likely end with the city being taken to court and forced to host the convention. A resolution was eventually approved by the Charlotte City Council.
Committee on Platform
Rather than adopting a new party platform[38], the Republicans decided simply to recycle their 2016 party platform[39], including several references to the "current president" and attacks on "the administration" (which in 2016 referred to Barack Obama and the Obama administration).[40] The decision was criticized by Republican activists. In a tweet, Trump said that he would "prefer a new and updated platform, short form, if possible."
Committee on Arrangements
On August 1, a Republican convention spokesperson said that, "Given the health restrictions and limitations in place within the state of North Carolina, we are planning for the Charlotte activities to be closed press" for the entirety of the convention.[45] The decision to bar press was criticized by the White House Correspondents' Association.[45][46] However, a Republican National Committee official cited by the Associated Press indicated that "no final decisions have been made and that logistics and press coverage options were still being evaluated."
Only one-sixth of the delegates gathered physically in Charlotte, with six delegates from each state and territory. On August 5, convention planners announced a number of health and safety rules for the delegates, vendors, and staff who will gather physically.
Keywords
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