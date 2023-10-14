Israel is Stealing Media Clout from Ukraine. Zelensky is Crying About It!

Zelensky in the #Ukraine is complaining about the fact that the Israel and Palestine conflict is capturing more media attention than what he is getting and he is complaining to the media about it. He is little more than a whiny bitch just like most of my ex-girlfriends and he has now figured out that no more money is coming his way because everybody believes that they have an opinion that is correct on the #Israel and Palestine conflict and all media attention will be there now because it's going to sell more #newspapers and more #advertising space on #news networks. #Zelensky just lost this war, thank you #Palestine.
