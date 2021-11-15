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Sara Carter on the Durham Investigation- Hillary Clinton's world is about to turn Upside Down!
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42 views • November 15, 2021
How many times have I heard Hillary's going away? I just don't believe it anymore! She's above all laws in the universe!
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