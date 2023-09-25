CANCER CURE ??

Joe Tippens a cancer patient who was given three months to live, took a combination of nutrients including Fenbendazole, while deciding not to change his diet & it worked.
Is there anything in this I don't know? Maybe someone might want to look into this more? Any comments welcome on this subject.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.