Why they call alcohol ‘spirits’!

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to Jim Crenshaw



A short video explaining why alcohol are called ‘spirits’. Proverbs 20:1 says: Wine is a mocker, strong drink is raging: and whosoever is deceived thereby is not wise.



Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]