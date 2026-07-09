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-Trainer Amber Yang recommends a 10-minute Bladder meridian stretching routine potentially reducing leg swelling naturally.
-Perform ten slow controlled movements with natural breathing preferably between 3–5 p.m. daily avoiding pain.
-Traditional Chinese medicine links swelling to Bladder meridian stagnation emphasizing fluid balance and circulation support.
-Research suggests acupuncture points may exhibit distinctive electrical properties though meridian mechanisms remain debated scientifically.
-Consistent practice may improve flexibility, reduce tension, boost energy but complements rather than medical treatment.
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