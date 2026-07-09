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10-Minute TCM Stretch: Reduce Leg Swelling & Fatigue
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-Trainer Amber Yang recommends a 10-minute Bladder meridian stretching routine potentially reducing leg swelling naturally.

-Perform ten slow controlled movements with natural breathing preferably between 3–5 p.m. daily avoiding pain.

-Traditional Chinese medicine links swelling to Bladder meridian stagnation emphasizing fluid balance and circulation support.

-Research suggests acupuncture points may exhibit distinctive electrical properties though meridian mechanisms remain debated scientifically.

-Consistent practice may improve flexibility, reduce tension, boost energy but complements rather than medical treatment.


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