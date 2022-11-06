Undifferentiated Warfare | The Crowhouse

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"Weekend at Biden's" - Movie Trailer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qu6PH9E5jiA
MASSIVE ANTI-RUSSIAN ‘BOT ARMY’ EXPOSED BY AUSTRALIAN RESEARCHERS
https://declassifiedaus.org/2022/11/03/strongmassive-anti-russian-bot-army-exposed-by-australian-researchers-strong/
New Covid-19 wave to hit NSW within weeks, chief health officer says
https://twitter.com/backtolife_2023/status/1588077306941243392?s=19
New Covid-19 wave to hit NSW within weeks
https://twitter.com/backtolife_2023/status/1588077306941243392?s=19
Australian Central Bank Digital Currency Pilot Project
https://dfcrc.com.au/cbdc/
Canadian Credit Union to Launch Visa Carbon Credit Card that Counts Your Carbon Footprint
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/go-canadian-credit-union-launch-visa-carbon-credit-card-counts-carbon-footprint/
Canada Bio-digital convergence - the Calm Before the Storm - Jodie
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5fPvSl182ybx/
Flasher caught with knife appears in court as both man AND woman on the SAME DAY
https://www.thescottishsun.co.uk/news/9701112/flasher-appears-in-court-man-woman/
British Ambassador SUMMONED To Russian Foreign Ministry; Confronted Over Attacks on NordStream Pipelines
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/british-ambassador-summoned-to-russian-foreign-ministry-confronted-over-attacks-on-nordstream-pipelines
Real estate agency Harcourts reveals names, addresses possibly compromised in cyber attack
https://www.news.com.au/technology/online/hacking/real-estate-agency-harcourts-reveals-names-addresses-possibly-compromised-in-cyber-attack/news-story/339e9bff70acf16ea12b734a4b024499
Yes Minister - Why the UK is in the EU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZVYqB0uTKlE
Guide to Forming Communities Spanish Edition
http://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Guide%20to%20Forming%20Communities%20Spanish%20Edition.pdf
Anarchapulco 2023 Tickets (Use the coupon "IGAN" for a 10% discount)
https://anarchapulco.com/
Weatherwar101 Website
https://weatherwar101.wordpress.com/
Weatherwar101 YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7ktpNzvxJo8PHD0bLl5K-Q
Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
http://www.renegadetribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Solzhenitsyn-200-Years-Together-Encrypted.pdf
"History is a pack of lies about events that never happened, told by people that weren't there." - George Santayana.
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell
“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
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