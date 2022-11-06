Undifferentiated Warfare | The Crowhouse

"Weekend at Biden's" - Movie Trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qu6PH9E5jiA

MASSIVE ANTI-RUSSIAN ‘BOT ARMY’ EXPOSED BY AUSTRALIAN RESEARCHERS

https://declassifiedaus.org/2022/11/03/strongmassive-anti-russian-bot-army-exposed-by-australian-researchers-strong/

New Covid-19 wave to hit NSW within weeks, chief health officer says

https://twitter.com/backtolife_2023/status/1588077306941243392?s=19

New Covid-19 wave to hit NSW within weeks

https://twitter.com/backtolife_2023/status/1588077306941243392?s=19

Australian Central Bank Digital Currency Pilot Project

https://dfcrc.com.au/cbdc/

Canadian Credit Union to Launch Visa Carbon Credit Card that Counts Your Carbon Footprint

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/go-canadian-credit-union-launch-visa-carbon-credit-card-counts-carbon-footprint/

Canada Bio-digital convergence - the Calm Before the Storm - Jodie

https://www.bitchute.com/video/5fPvSl182ybx/

Flasher caught with knife appears in court as both man AND woman on the SAME DAY

https://www.thescottishsun.co.uk/news/9701112/flasher-appears-in-court-man-woman/

British Ambassador SUMMONED To Russian Foreign Ministry; Confronted Over Attacks on NordStream Pipelines

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/british-ambassador-summoned-to-russian-foreign-ministry-confronted-over-attacks-on-nordstream-pipelines

Real estate agency Harcourts reveals names, addresses possibly compromised in cyber attack

https://www.news.com.au/technology/online/hacking/real-estate-agency-harcourts-reveals-names-addresses-possibly-compromised-in-cyber-attack/news-story/339e9bff70acf16ea12b734a4b024499

Yes Minister - Why the UK is in the EU

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZVYqB0uTKlE

Guide to Forming Communities Spanish Edition

http://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Guide%20to%20Forming%20Communities%20Spanish%20Edition.pdf

Anarchapulco 2023 Tickets (Use the coupon "IGAN" for a 10% discount)

https://anarchapulco.com/

Weatherwar101 Website

https://weatherwar101.wordpress.com/

Weatherwar101 YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7ktpNzvxJo8PHD0bLl5K-Q

Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly

https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:



http://www.renegadetribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Solzhenitsyn-200-Years-Together-Encrypted.pdf

"History is a pack of lies about events that never happened, told by people that weren't there." - George Santayana.

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell

“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!

Support The Crowhouse-

Contributions and donations can now only be received via Wise bank.

If you would like to assist please visit this page:

https://thecrowhouse.com/contribute.html

Crypto-currencies:

Bitcoin:

bc1qj3vrxj4zyyuaq2f8r3vgur6nrejgewckfv7gpa

Ethereum:

0x924C0F9A9889f703a9220eCf322342B9d6BDb32D

Monero: 87myJVoX3H4Pfd3hDp2wujHeB6K7VdFYF2zJJmoqGv8yE55mQDJdg3ySqnmwBXdZLrhJyydykgs2khmckmJNadaeHY3CrYQ

Pirate Chain: zs1f7jvqcntcplpfnva2lw7spwzr0xa5x7wczneg0v2epl78quqnt9ggudrk02yyzp8t4zy7pmflat

Litecoin:

LcTY57kkuWaSF8YqC9EbLpxBj5kcQzMLhQ

Dash:

XfGA55jscnDdHyQKhKTAEHQMP6GhqC5AGm

Bitcoin Cash:

qrnrjs27537pwd5ss2g6ez8epyp2cjfu8vu4tlrn5g

Dogecoin:

DTskDdMTAqRuTvJLEkJCU3mqVHL2nUx8xJ

XRP:

rBDovEDF53dPqHbNR3CEbmim3Aapo4tXq2

Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/3ZgkSEOkI4Fr/

The Crowhouse