Seeking Justice: Reporting Deaths on Jan 6th | Call for Accountability

"According to 18 US code section 4 it is a legal requirement that anyone who has knowledge of a felony committed within the jurisdiction of the United States must promptly disclose. Failure to do so will result in fines imprisonment for a maximum of three years or both. Today I want to officially state that I am reporting the deaths of Ashli Babbitt, Roseanne Boyland, Kevin Greeson, and Benjamin Phillips. It is crucial that these deaths are thoroughly investigated to ensure justice is served. I implore you do not remain passive observers, but to hold those responsible for these injustices accountable. It is imperative that we restore faith in our justice system and safeguard the rights of all individuals involved in January 6th. Thank you."

https://www.c-span.org/video/?528698-1/house-conservatives-jan-6-investigations-prosecutions

