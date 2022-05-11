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5/10/2022 Miles Guo: The Victory Day Parade exposed Putin’s true face as a political clown and opportunist. The era of blockchain will make it impossible for people to fool around, and those who are truly wise, moral, cultivated, and faithful will lead humankind to the next climax