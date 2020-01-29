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Newly Disclosed Information On the Alleged Whistle Blower Shows That McCabe Referenced An Email He Generated to Push the Mueller Probe.
Deception By Omission
Deception By Omission
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28 views • January 29, 2020
Meeting in WH in 2016 about Biden. Email info accusing Trump of Russian collusion and the Ukraine accusations all stem from the same person - the alleged whistleblower!

A footnote in the Mueller report references a May 2017 email from the whistleblower that was used to insinuate that Donald Trump fired James Comey at the behest of the Russians.
Shortly after this, then Deputy Director Andrew McCabe used this information to open an investigation on Pres Trump's potential Russian involvement and during an interview on 60 Minutes.
Could it be that a young staffer has been at the heart of the Trump attacks?

Not only does this person have to be called but so do Adam Schiff and Michael Atkinson, IG for the Intelligence Community both of whom had interactions with this 33-year-old intelligence agency staffer. Witness #1 for the Republicans that must be called- the whistleblower. Witness #2 - Adam Schiff. Then Hunter Biden and now Michael Atkinson as well.

https://deceptionbyomission.com/blog

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Keywords
politicswhistleblowerimpeachment trialwhistle blowerimpeachment witnesseswhistleblower and schiffwhistleblower and andrew mccabenew information on the whistlebloweralleged whistle bloweralleged whistleblowernew evidence on whistleblower
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