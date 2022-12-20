Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
If the American People Do Not Want the CCP or Xi Jinping To Be Your God, Take Action Now
14 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published a day ago |
Shop now

https://gnews.org/articles/606020

摘要：【AMFEST 2022】12/18/2022 Mike Herbster, leader of a Christian organization in Louisiana totally agrees with Nicole’s view that If the American people do not want the Chinese Communist Party or Xi Jinping to be your God, they should act now. And he does believe it's time for all people of faith, to stand up and be counted for and to do the right thing.

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket