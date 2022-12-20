If the American People Do Not Want the CCP or Xi Jinping To Be Your God, Take Action Now

https://gnews.org/articles/606020
摘要：【AMFEST 2022】12/18/2022 Mike Herbster, leader of a Christian organization in Louisiana totally agrees with Nicole’s view that If the American people do not want the Chinese Communist Party or Xi Jinping to be your God, they should act now. And he does believe it's time for all people of faith, to stand up and be counted for and to do the right thing.
