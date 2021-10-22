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How the Bible mimics the course of a person's life.
Sound Wave Report Systems
Sound Wave Report Systems
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52 views • October 22, 2021

How the Bible mimics the course of a person's life.

Hello, I finally finished reading the Bible, arguably the most dissected book of all time. However, I noticed something about the big picture of the Bible. It occurred to me that the complete story of the Bible is very similar to the course of a person's life. The Bible starts with Genesis where God creates light while moving over water. Then you have the pre-Noah period of time where very little history is recorded.

The Bible then describes the Israelites living under slavery/strict rule in Egypt. God leads the Israelites out of Egypt, and into the wilderness, seeking the promised land, yet, enduring hard times, and some wanting to return to Egypt. The Bible continues with a long history of good and evil leaders and followers, and believers and non-believers. The whole Bible is about Jesus, and the deeper you read the clearer Jesus becomes. The end of the Bible describes the end of times, and leaves everyone wondering exactly how and when heaven and earth will end.

At birth a person comes out of water and experiences light. A person then lives in infancy, where very little is remembered similar to pre-Noah with little recorded history. A person then gains full consciousness, and they live under strict rule with their parents, like the Israelites in Egypt. Eventually a person leaves home to go out into the real world, similar to the wilderness in the Bible. Many people after leaving home experience homesickness, like the Israelites, and everyone wants a promised land.

A person in the real world, then creates their own history with good and evil leaders and followers, and believers and non-believers. At any point in a person's life they can turn to Jesus, and the older a person becomes the more likely they will have heard of and learned of Jesus. Just as Jesus becomes more clear the deeper you read into the Bible.

At the end of a person's life they are wondering exactly how their life will end, just like heaven and earth in the Bible. One difference, the Bible goes from old to new, a person from new to old. Whether a person is good or evil, or a believer or non-believer all are needed to complete the story, and everyone is wondering exactly how it all will end. Have a great day.

Romans 1/20 “Ever since the creation of the world his invisible nature, namely, his eternal power and deity, has been clearly perceived in the things that have been made.”

















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biblelifereligionobservation
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