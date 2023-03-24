Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Imbecile Biden's speech at the Atlantic Council in 1997 - 'And then the Russians Tell Me' you Continue to Expand NATO, 'We Will take it and Make Friends with China'.
35 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 20 hours ago |

Joe Biden's speech at the Atlantic Council in 1997: "And then the Russians tell me:" you continue to expand NATO, we will take it and make friends with China. I almost neighed, barely restrained myself, answered: “Good luck to you guys. If it doesn't work with China, try Iran."

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket