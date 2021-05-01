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THEY LEFT THE HOUSE FOR JEWISH AGENTS & MAGICIANS!
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61 views • May 01, 2021
From Rob: Sometimes a bad choice can put you in a strange place among evil, crazy, and strange people! It is all about the Choice! Stay around your own people in your own yard, I know you get the meaning!
If you like this video check out the Rob Lee Truth Channel Here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/O5zPnVmjARuG/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
If you like this video check out the Rob Lee Truth Channel Here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/O5zPnVmjARuG/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
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