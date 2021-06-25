TruNews - 6/25/21*

Jun 25, 2021WHAT DID HILLARY CLINTON KNOW ABOUT FAUCI’S ROLE IN WUHAN LAB?Courtesy of TruNewsToday on TruNews, the West continues its infuriation of Vladimir Putin and the Russian Federation, as threats of nuclear response are tossed back and forth by both sides. John McAfee’s death by hanging in a secure Barcelona cell is questioned. Biden’s nomination for Bureau of Land Management is more interested in population control.Finally, Hillary Clinton’s State Department was fully aware of the bioweapon threat from China’s Wuhan lab as far back as 2009.Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (6/25/21)🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥TruNews is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene*mirror