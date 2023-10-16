Create New Account
The reality of tap water, and what I do before drinking it.
DC Learning to Live
16 Subscribers
1551 views
Published Yesterday

Again, another great channel is Evil food supply- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0FccVv5NsIY

There are Ph-ar-ma's and toxins in our water. Still think it's not deliberate?

PFAS-

https://chemtrust.org/pfas/

BPAs

https://www.mayoclinic.org/healthy-lifestyle/nutrition-and-healthy-eating/expert-answers/bpa/faq-20058331

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32171313/



Keywords
cancerpharmaceuticalswaterdrinking water

