Daily Show - Lab Leak "Comedy" Masking the Propaganda
Published Yesterday |

Hasan Minhaj of the Daily Show, just made jokes about the low confidence of the department of energy regarding the lab leak hypothesis. How long have you been rocking with the Department of energy, I don't know what's going on. All they are doing is muddying the waters, and trying to excuse the behavior of those who demonized those who originally stated it was most likely emanating from the lab to begin with.#propaganda #dailyshow #lableak #woke


